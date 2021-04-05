Wikki Tourists Football Club of Bauchi on Sunday secured a hard-fought 3-1 win over visiting Katsina United in a Nigeria Professional Football League Match Day 19 fixture.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the match at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi saw the Wikki side taking the lead through Manu Garba.

However, Katsina United through Joseph Atule drew level in the 21st minute, while 30 minutes later, Garba scored the second goal.

The second half proved to be tough for both teams, and the coaches admitted it.

Katsina United’s coach Baldwin Bazuaye said: “It’s a pity we lost where we are not supposed to lose, but it is a game and the goal margin was much.

Bazuaye said: “It’s normal in a match there should be plus and minus.

“But we are looking towards our next match, which will be well prepared for.”

Coach Abdallah Sheriff of Wikki Tourists said Sunday’s outing was commendable.

Sheriff said: “The most important thing is that we broke the jinx.

“We have not been having a good run at home, but today we broke the jinx and we won convincingly.

“I hope the jinx will be broken forever so that we will keep on grabbing the three points.

“But we are trying to work it out at home.

“A lot of players are rotated because of injuries and those that have not been playing have come out to give a very good account of themselves.

“It was a good outing that is very commendable, and we are hoping to do more than that.”

NAN reports that Wikki Tourists FC now occupy the 12th position with 24 points from 19 matches on the NPFL log.