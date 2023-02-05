NPFL: Wikki Tourists hand Rangers International defeat

Hosts Wikki Tourists Football Club on Sunday beat Rangers International of Enugu 1-0 in the ongoing 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi.

Victory in the Group B Match Day 6 fixture of the NPFL takes Wikki Tourists’ points haul to four from six matches.

But they are still bottom of the table, though Dakkada FC of Uyo are only above them in ninth place on goals difference.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the match saw Wikki Tourists scoring in the 42nd minute through Abubakar Aliyu.

In the match’s second half, both teams made frantic efforts to score but these did not yield positive results.

Abdallah Adamu, the Head Coach of Wikki Tourists, in his post-match interview, appreciated his players and thanked God for the victory.

Adamu said: “It was hard work we did.

“Our last game at home was bad.

“We were not lucky, but we were lucky in this match, and we appreciate God for that because both sides played well.

“Now we are going to work hard for the next match and stabilise the team before the end of the league’s first stanza and ahead of the challenges that will come with the second stanza.”

On his part, Abdullahi Maikaba, the Head Coach of Rangers International, expressed reservations about the officiating of the match.

“We had a penalty kick which was not given. I hope the league’s Interim Management Committee will watch the match’s video clips and act on that,” Maikaba said.

The coach however commended Wikki Tourists for playing well in the first half of the match.

He said: “My players only woke up from their slumber in the second half.

“But we lost, and we are going to work this out ahead of our next match.”