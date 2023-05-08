NPFL: Wikki Tourists FC thrash Abia Warriors

Wikki Tourists Football Club of Bauchi on Sunday thrashed visiting Abia Warriors Football club of Aba 4-0 in the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League Match Day 17 fixtures.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the match was played at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

It saw the hosts outplaying the visitors in all departments of the game.

The home team took the lead when Ahmed Abubakar scored in the 23rd minute, while Abubakar Aliyu double the lead in 33rd minute.

Onukube Emeka netted the third goal in the 38th minute to make it three in the first half of the match

The 88th minute of the match saw the visitors conceding an own goal to make it four.

The Head Coach of Wikki Tourists FC, Wada Jibrin, said he was delighted over the performance of his players

‘’We gave our best and everybody can also see the improvement in the team’s performance,” Jibrin said.

He said the training before the match helped the team to achieve the outstanding result.

Abia Warriors FC head Coach, Kevin Aje, described the match as scandalous, saying no coach would be happy to lose a match with this goal margin.

Aje said: “It’s a game of two halves.

“We saw it.

“They had the first half and we had the second half.

“We missed four chances, but surprisingly my strikers were so wasteful.

“It is a shame.

“Actually we are not under any pressure.

“We have already escaped relegation.”

—