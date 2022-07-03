NPFL: Wikki Tourists FC spank former champions Akwa United

Wikki Tourists Football Club of Bauchi on Sunday in Bauchi beat visiting Akwa United FC of Uyo 2-0 in a 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League fixture.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Match Day 36 fixture was played at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium.

Wikki Tourists’s Taye Murtala scored the game’s first goal in the eighth minute, while Prince John scored the second goal in the 27th minute.

In a post-match interview, Abdullahi Adamu, coach of Wikki Tourists, commended his team for grabbing the full points from the match.

Adamu said: “The players did very well to recover the two points lost against Shooting Stars the last time we were at home.

“Now, the three points secured will keep the team strong.

“The team deserved the three points because they played well and we are ready to meet Lobi Stars in our next match.”

Ayodeji Ayeni, the Head Xoach of Akwa United, however commended his team for salvaging the situation they found themselves in.

Ayeni said: “The team salvaged the situation.

“We are able to know how to end the season and how to start the new season.”

NAN reports that Wikki Tourists are now in the league’s 10th position with 49 points.