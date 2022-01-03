NPFL: Wikki Tourists FC demolish MFM FC in Bauchi

Wikki Tourists Football Club of Bauchi on Sunday defeated the MFM FC of Lagos 3-0 in a Nigeria Professional Football League match Day 4 encounter at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi.

Nelson Abiam of Wikki tourists scored in the seventh minute, while Isa Usma scored the second goal in the 45th minute, and Ibrahim Nasara scored the third goal for Wikki Tourists.

Although the visitors played good football with several attempts to score, goals refused to come their way.

MFM FC’s coach, Sola Balogun, later said the match day 4 fixture was a good outing for his side in spite of the loss, adding that officiating was fair.

He said that Wikki Tourists did their best with a fantastic match at home, adding that he took the defeat in good faith.

“My boys really played and put in their best but we lost the points; we are going to strategise for the next match,” Balogun said.

On his part, Abdullahi Adamu, Chief Coach of Wikki Tourists, appreciated God for giving them the opportunity to secure the points.

He said the team had shown their skills and team work by playing better than the visiting MFM FC, and this gave them the edge in the match.

Adamu, who said the team started well in the league, assured that it would keep the tempo as the season progressed.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Wikki Tourists FC now have six points from the three matches they have played so far in the league.