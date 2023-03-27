NPFL: Wikki Tourists fans groan over poor performance against Sunshine Stars

The fans of WIkki Tourists Football Club in Bauchi on Sunday expressed disappointment over the performance of their club against Sunshine Stars of Akure at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that WIkki Tourists FC played 1-1 with visiting Sunshine Stars of Akure.

This was in the ongoing 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League.

The outcome of the Group B Match Day 10 fixture leaves Wikki in eighth position with nine points from 10 games.

The match did not go down well with the fans, who described it as a “fumble performance and worse outing so far”.

The fans bemoaned the 1-1 draw by WIkki Tourists FC and the Sunshine Stars of Akure as they continue to rain abuses on the Coach, players and management of WIkki Tourists.

Aminu Garba, a Wikki FC fan, said they started the woeful journey in the first half when they could not coordinate appropriately.

Garba added: “Not until the second half in 50 minutes when the Captain, Idris Guda, secured a goal through penalty.

“However, Cletus Emotan Eba equalised for Sunshine Stars just three minutes to stoppage time – 87 minutes.

“It is like Wikki Tourists are not yet ready for the NPFL.

“Something needs to be done, if not we will be embarrassed.”

Another fan, Abdullahi Safiu, blamed the management for not setting the standard of players, saying: “The players don’t look professional for my liking.”

Safiu advised the government to do something before the club will suffer relegation.

After the match, Wikki fans confronted the players to register their displeasure over the team’s performance in the current campaign.

The two coaches declined post match interview due to tensions from the fans invading the pitch just after final whistle.

NAN also reports that Wikki will now take on Niger Tornadoes in Match Day 11 on Wednesday in Kaduna.