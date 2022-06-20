NPFL: Wikki Tourists draw with visiting Shooting Stars + Other results

Wikki Tourists Football Club of Bauchi on Sunday drew 1-1 with the visiting Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan in a 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League fixture.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the match day 34 fixture took place at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium.

The match in Bauchi saw both teams playing brilliantly in the first half, but failing to register a goal.

Nine minutes into the second half, Olufemi Obieokuwa gave 3SC the lead, while team captain Idris Guda equalised for the hosts in the 90th minute through a penalty kick.

NAN reports that a sideline event before the match ended was however the argument between Bauchi football fans at the stadium and the Technical Adviser of Wikki Tourists, Kabiru Dogo.

The fans said his use of substitutes was an “indiscriminate substitution of players”.

Shooting Stars’ Chief Coach, Edith Agoye, in an interview with journalists, also said the match was a tough one between both sides.

Agoye said: “We came in to Bauchi yesterday (Saturday) and my players were very tired.

“But they still gave their best.

“We were here for a purpose and unfortunately we didn’t achieve it as we didn’t get the points we wanted.

“But, all the same, it is still very okay.”

Meanwhile, Dogo could however not be reached by a NAN correspondent at the stadium for his comments on the match.

NAN reports that WIkki Tourists FC now have 46 points and are in the 10th position on the NPFL log.

Other results:

Kwara United 1-0 Sunshine Stars

MFM FC 2-1 Enyimba International

Wikki Tourists 1-1 Shooting Stars

Plateau United 1-1 Gombe United

Remo Stars 3-1 Lobi Stars

Dakkada FC 3-1 Akwa United

Played on Saturday:

Niger Tornadoes 1-0 Nasarawa United

Heartland FC 1-0 Katsina United

Abia Warriors 3-2 Kano Pillars

Rangers International 0-0 Rivers United.