NPFL: Wikki Tourists defeat Niger Tornadoes

Hosts Wikki Tourists Football Club of Bauchi on Sunday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium defeated Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna 3-1 in a 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League fixture.

Wikki Tourists recorded their first goal of the Match Day 24 fixture 38 minutes into the first half through Chinedu Onyelonu.

They scored the second goal through Victor Alegbe on the stroke of half time.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Wikki Tourists increased the tally in the 56th minute through Ahmed Usman.

The visiting team scored their lone goal late in the second half.

Bala Nikyu, Chief Coach of Wikki Tourists, told NAN after the encounter that he was happy with the performance of his players.

Nikyu promised that he would remove the team from relegation zone considering that the team had won three matches out of the four matches it played under his leadership.

