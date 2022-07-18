NPFL: Wikki Tourists beat visiting Katsina United + Final log table

Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi on Sunday beat visiting Katsina United FC 2-0 in a 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League fixture at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

The Match Day 38 fixture of the last match of the season, sent Katsina United to relegation after the defeat by Wikki.

Wikki Tourists FC secured 52 points in the 10th position after 38 matches.

Fuad Adelajoti of Wikki Tourists scored the opener within two minutes of the match, while Saleh Ibrahim netted the second goal in 78th minute.

The match was highly technical as both teams displayed entertaining skills and efforts.

However, the Katsina boys’ approach seemed to settle for a draw but the attempt was punctured by the Tourists who grabbed the full points at stake.

Kabiru Dogo, Technical Adviser to Wikki Tourists FC, thanked God for giving him the opportunity to stabilise the team.

He commended the team for their efforts in all the matches of the 2021/2022 NPFL season.

Dogo also appreciated the management of the team and the state government for providing necessary incentives for the team to scale through.

On his part, Abdallah Sheriff, Head Coach of Katsina United, congratulated Wikki Tourists FC for remaining in the league.

He expressed disappointment with the big Northern football clubs such as Kano Pillars and Katsina United for being relegated.

Sheriff promised to remain in the club to build a strong team in the next season.

Final match day results in 2021/2022 NPFL

Heartland FC 1-0 Kwara United

Remo Stars 3-0 Niger Tornadoes

Dakkada FC 3-0 Sunshine Stars

Plateau United 1-0 Enyimba International

Wikki Tourists 2-0 Katsina United

Abia Warriors 3-0 Lobi Stars

Rangers International 2-0 Akwa United

Rivers United 1-0 Gombe United

Kano Pillars 2-1 Shooting Stars (3SC)

MFM FC 0-1 Nasarawa United

Final standings in 2021/2022 NPFL

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Rivers United 38 23 8 7 58 24 34 77

Plateau United 38 21 4 13 50 29 21 67

Remo Stars 38 18 8 12 43 26 17 62

Kwara United 38 17 7 14 43 45 -2 58

Rangers International 38 15 11 12 41 30 11 56

Nasarawa United 38 15 8 15 42 48 -6 53

Enyimba International 38 15 7 16 39 36 3 52

Gombe United 38 14 10 14 39 39 0 52

Akwa United 38 13 13 12 35 36 -1 52

Wikki Tourists 38 15 7 16 34 35 -1 52

Sunshine Stars 38 14 9 15 30 30 0 51

Niger Tornadoes 38 15 6 17 32 38 -6 51

Abia Warriors 38 13 11 14 50 44 6 50

Dakkada FC 38 15 4 19 42 49 -7 49

Lobi Stars 38 14 7 17 36 48 -12 49

Shooting Stars 38 12 12 14 41 45 -4 48

Katsina United 38 15 3 20 34 42 -8 48

Heartland FC 38 13 8 17 32 48 -12 47

Kano Pillars 38 15 6 17 32 36 -4 45

MFM FC 38 9 9 20 26 51 -25 36

. Rivers United win title, and qualify alongside Plateau United for 2022/2022 CAF Champions League

. Remo Stars qualify for 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup competition

. Katsina United, Heartland FC, Kano Pillars and MFM FC are all relegated to the lower league

. Kano Pillars had six points deducted from them for disciplinary issues

