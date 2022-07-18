Subscribe
NPFL: Wikki Tourists beat visiting Katsina United + Final log table

Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi on Sunday beat visiting Katsina United FC 2-0 in a 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League fixture at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

The Match Day 38 fixture of the last match of the season, sent Katsina United to relegation after the defeat by Wikki.

Wikki Tourists FC secured 52 points in the 10th position after 38 matches.

Fuad Adelajoti of Wikki Tourists scored the opener within two minutes of the match, while Saleh Ibrahim netted the second goal in 78th minute.

The match was highly technical as both teams displayed entertaining skills and efforts.

However, the Katsina boys’ approach seemed to settle for a draw but the attempt was punctured by the Tourists who grabbed the full points at stake.

Kabiru Dogo, Technical Adviser to Wikki Tourists FC, thanked God for giving him the opportunity to stabilise the team.

He commended the team for their efforts in all the matches of the 2021/2022 NPFL season.

Dogo also appreciated the management of the team and the state government for providing necessary incentives for the team to scale through.

On his part, Abdallah Sheriff, Head Coach of Katsina United, congratulated Wikki Tourists FC for remaining in the league.

He expressed disappointment with the big Northern football clubs such as Kano Pillars and Katsina United for being relegated.

Sheriff promised to remain in the club to build a strong team in the next season.

Final match day results in 2021/2022 NPFL
Heartland FC 1-0 Kwara United

Remo Stars 3-0 Niger Tornadoes

Dakkada FC 3-0 Sunshine Stars

Plateau United 1-0 Enyimba International

Wikki Tourists 2-0 Katsina United

Abia Warriors 3-0 Lobi Stars

Rangers International 2-0 Akwa United

Rivers United 1-0 Gombe United

Kano Pillars 2-1 Shooting Stars (3SC)

MFM FC 0-1 Nasarawa United

Final standings in 2021/2022 NPFL
Team                         P       W     D     L     GF    GA       GD      Pts

Rivers United           38   23       8     7      58     24      34      77

Plateau United         38    21      4     13      50     29     21       67

Remo Stars               38     18     8      12      43     26     17       62

Kwara United             38      17     7      14      43      45    -2       58

Rangers International 38      15    11      12     41        30    11       56

Nasarawa United       38        15     8      15     42       48    -6      53

Enyimba International  38      15      7      16     39       36     3       52

Gombe United             38       14      10      14      39      39     0      52

Akwa United                  38       13      13      12       35      36    -1      52

Wikki Tourists                  38        15       7       16        34      35    -1     52

Sunshine Stars                38       14        9       15         30      30    0      51

Niger Tornadoes               38       15        6       17        32       38     -6    51

Abia Warriors                    38       13       11      14        50       44     6      50

Dakkada FC                        38        15       4        19       42      49      -7     49

Lobi Stars                            38        14       7        17        36      48      -12     49

Shooting Stars                    38        12       12      14         41      45       -4      48

Katsina United                     38         15       3        20        34      42      -8       48

Heartland FC                       38           13       8        17         32      48     -12     47

Kano Pillars                           38          15        6        17         32       36     -4      45

MFM FC                                38           9          9         20        26       51      -25     36

. Rivers United win title, and qualify alongside Plateau United for 2022/2022 CAF Champions League

. Remo Stars qualify for 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup competition

. Katsina United, Heartland FC, Kano Pillars and MFM FC are all relegated to the lower league

. Kano Pillars had six points deducted from them for disciplinary issues

NAN.

