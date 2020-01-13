The Nigeria Professional Football League Week 14 encounter between Plateau United FC and Akwa United FC ended in a goalless draw.

The match, played on Sunday at the the new Zaria Road Stadium, Jos, ended without clearcut chances from both teams.

Speaking to the News Agency Nigeria immediately after the match, Albert Dakup, Plateau United Media Officer, however, said both teams played well.

According to Dakup, Plateau United strikers and attacking midfielders were on top of their game, but they couldn’t convert their chances.

He, however, said Akwa United also defended well, hence the game ended in a goalless draw.

He said: “It is sad that we drew this match at home, but the truth is that our boys played well.

“The match was without clear cut chances; our boys were more wilful, but the Akwa boys defended well and that made the game ended this way.

“Nobody is happy the way the game ended, particularly that Lobi Stars won at home.

“It means that they are ahead of us in the table.

“But I want to assure our fans and indeed the people of Plateau, that we are still on course.”

NAN reports that Plateau United would be playing away with Sunshine Stars in Akure in their next encounter.

2019/2020 NPFL Match Day 14 Results

FC IfeanyiUbah 3-1 Warri Wolves

Heartland 1-0 Abia Warriors

Jigawa Golden Stars 3-2 Adamawa United

Kwara United 2-0 Katsina United

Lobi Stars 1-0 MFM FC

Plateau United 0-0 Akwa United

Wikki Tourists 1-2 Sunshine Stars

Dakkada FC of Uyo 2-1 Rivers United

Rescheduled matches:

Nasarawa United vs Rangers International

Kano Pillars vs Enyimba International

NAN.