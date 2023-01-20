Gbenga Ogunbote, the Chief Coach of Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan, says his team drew goalless with Kwara United Football Club on Thursday due to poor finishing.

He spoke with newsmen after the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League Group A Match Day 2 fixture in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Oluyole Warriors lost several goalscoring chances in the tension-soaked game.

The 3SC coach however assured that his team would improve on their striking efforts and ensure an improvement in their other games.

Ogunbote noted that while his players might not have secured the maximum points from the two games they have played in the league so far, they have however shown good performance.

He said: “Kwara United cut us off from the midfield.

“They were not playing in the midfield and it worked for them.

“But the difference in the game is the goal we didn’t score.

“Our players did well.

“Right now, we have just played two out of 18 games.

“We may not have picked up the maximum points from the two games, but they (3SC players) have showed good performance.”

Ogunbote however pointed out that 3SC’s next game against Remo Stars would be interesting, considering the kind of officiating witnessed in the league so far.

On his part, Azeez Mohammed, the Head Coach of Kwara United FC, said his team was a work in progress, adding that they would work on the players’ scoring abilities.

Mohammed said his team was much closer to winning the game than the home team, even though he acknowledged that 3SC were a very strong and tactical team.

He said: “We were much closer to winning the game today, more than the home team, although the home team is a very tactical and strong team.

“But we will still continue working until we get it right.”

The coach commended the officiating of the game, saying the Nigerian football league would be better for it if such fair officiating was sustained.