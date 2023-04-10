NPFL: Visiting Bayelsa United beat WIkki Tourists

Visiting Bayelsa United Football Club on Sunday beat WIkki Tourists FC of Bauchi 2-1 in a 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League Group B Match Day 13 fixture.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the result from the match played at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi meant the hosts remain ninth in their group.

Amah Chuburu put the hosts in front after 23 minutes, while Robert Mizo equalised for Bayelsa United in the 36th minute.

The visiting side scored their second goal in the 45th minute through Wisdom Stephen.

NAN reports that the match ended with everybody running to save their heads as Wikki Tourists fans threw objects and stones at one of the match’s assistant referees.

They had accused him of denying their team a second goal.

—