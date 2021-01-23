Kabiru Dogo, coach of Lobi Stars Football Club, says winning against Rangers International FC of Enugu on Sunday in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League is important to them.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Rangers will on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu host the Makurdi-based Lobi Stars FC in a Match Day 6 fixture.

Dogo, while speaking with newsmen in Enugu on Saturday, said the match against Rangers would not be like other matches they have played so far in the league.

He said: “The match is not a Cup final, but my team will fight for the three points till the end.

“It will be a good one, going by the position of the two teams as each of the teams need the points.

“But it is good for us to meet Rangers at this stage of the league.”

Dogo however praised the late Solomon Ogbeide, a former coach of Lobi Stars FC, for the good job he did when he was with the team.

“I inherited a good team and I have new players, who we will gradually introduce into the team,” he said.

Also, Lobi Stars’ goalkeeper Aliko Mustapha said he and his teammates were battle ready for Rangers.

Mustapha said: “We are going to do our best to maintain our head-to-head superiority over our hosts.

“Lobi Stars are here for the three points because that will give us an edge over Rangers on the league log.”

NAN reports that Rangers and Lobi Stars are tied on 10 points each, but the latter occupy the third position on the table on the basis of superior goals.