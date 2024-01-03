NPFL to honour Brodericks-Imasuen with black armbands

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) said it will wear black armbands in honour of the death of Sebastien Brodericks-Imasuen, one of the foremost coaches in the past.

Brodericks-Imasuen died at the age of 85 years in a private hospital in Benin, Edo, on Tuesday.

He made global headlines after leading the Nigeria U-16 team to win the maiden FIFA Cadet Championship in China in 1985.

A statement by Harry Iwuala, Head of Media Communications, NPFL, on Wednesday in Abuja, said the NPFL Chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye directed that as a mark of honour to the departed coach, players and officials of the NPFL would wear black armbands.

It added that a minute’s silence would be observed before kickoff on Match Day 17 of the season this weekend.

Elegbeleye said the country had lost an icon of youth and club coaching: “Sebastien Brodericks-Imasuen was a coach who made youth football popular in Nigeria.

“At some point in his career, he was one of those that heightened interest in the Professional Football League with a running rivalry with some other top club coaches like Willy Bazuaye, James Peters, Charles Bassey, to mention a few.

“By his death, our country has lost an icon in the coaching echelon.”

Apart from his successes at international level, Sabara, as he was fondly called, also coached El-Kanemi Warriors, Udoji United FC and Bendel Insurance.

On his watch, Nigeria U16 squad won the inaugural FIFA Cadet World Cup in China in 1985, defeating West Germany 2-0 in the final at the Workers’ Stadium in Beijing.

Two years later in Canada, he led the team to runner-up position after a penalty shootout defeat to the former Soviet Union.

Then, two years later, in Scotland, his team lost to eventual winners Saudi Arabia on penalties in the quarter-finals.