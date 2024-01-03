Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) said it will wear black armbands in honour of the death of Sebastien Brodericks-Imasuen, one of the foremost coaches in the past.
Brodericks-Imasuen died at the age of 85 years in a private hospital in Benin, Edo, on Tuesday.
He made global headlines after leading the Nigeria U-16 team to win the maiden FIFA Cadet Championship in China in 1985.
A statement by Harry Iwuala, Head of Media Communications, NPFL, on Wednesday in Abuja, said the NPFL Chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye directed that as a mark of honour to the departed coach, players and officials of the NPFL would wear black armbands.
It added that a minute’s silence would be observed before kickoff on Match Day 17 of the season this weekend.
Also Read:
- Umeh presents N1m cheque to winners of Aguluzigbo football tournament
- N37.1bn fraud: Buhari’s minister shuns EFCC invitation
- NPFL to honour Brodericks-Imasuen with black armbands
- Kogi 2023: APC raises alarm on REC compromise, calls for suspension
- 2023: NDLEA seizes 95 kilograms of drugs in Lagos
Elegbeleye said the country had lost an icon of youth and club coaching: “Sebastien Brodericks-Imasuen was a coach who made youth football popular in Nigeria.
“At some point in his career, he was one of those that heightened interest in the Professional Football League with a running rivalry with some other top club coaches like Willy Bazuaye, James Peters, Charles Bassey, to mention a few.
“By his death, our country has lost an icon in the coaching echelon.”
Apart from his successes at international level, Sabara, as he was fondly called, also coached El-Kanemi Warriors, Udoji United FC and Bendel Insurance.
On his watch, Nigeria U16 squad won the inaugural FIFA Cadet World Cup in China in 1985, defeating West Germany 2-0 in the final at the Workers’ Stadium in Beijing.
Two years later in Canada, he led the team to runner-up position after a penalty shootout defeat to the former Soviet Union.
Then, two years later, in Scotland, his team lost to eventual winners Saudi Arabia on penalties in the quarter-finals.