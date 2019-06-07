Seven times champions Rangers International FC and Akwa United were on Thursday back to winning ways at the Match Day 2 of the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League Play off at Agege Stadium in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Agege Stadium is playing host to the NPFL Super Six Playoff to determine the league winners.

The Super Six Playoff is a contest among the three top teams from the Group A and B of the abridged 2018/2019 NPFL.

The teams are Rangers International of Enugu, Enyimba FC of Aba and Lobi Stars of Markurdi representing Group A.

Group B has Kano Pillars, Akwa United and FC IfeanyiUba.

In the first game of the competition, Rangers lost the Oriental Derby to arch-rival Enyimba FC by a lone goal, while Akwa United FC played 2-2 against Kano Pillars.

Both teams were, however, able to brighten their chances on winning the coveted NPFL crown as they won their respective Match Day 2 fixtures.

The first match had Akwa United beat FC Ifeanyi Ubah courtesy of a brace from Cyril Olisema in the 48th and 59th minute, while FC Ifeanyi Ubah fired the first salvo through Emmanuel Ugwuka in the 33rd minute of the first half.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah might have kissed wining the NPFL bye owing to their second loss in the Super Six playoff.

The second match between Rangers International FC and the defending champions ended the same scoreline 2-1 in favour of the Flying Antelopes.

Goals from Godwin Aguda, who released a low pass from Madu to the net in the 13th minute, and Chiamaka Madu, who gained from a defensive error between Lobi Stars goalkeeper, Osipno Egbe, and Kester in the 28th minute.

The defending champions of the abridged 2017/2018 NPFL, Lobi Stars, got their solitary goal through a brave header from Sikiru Alimi in the 9th minute.

The last match of the day between Enyimba International and Kano Pillars was, however, abandoned in the 40th minute of play because of torrential downpour, which made the field waterlogged.

