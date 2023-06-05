NPFL Super 6: Remo Stars draw with Rivers United

Remo Stars Football Club of Ikenne on Monday forced a 2-2 draw with Rivers United of Port Harcourt in the ongoing 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League Super 6.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the second match of Match Day 2 at the competition was an epic game.

It was played at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

It saw Rivers United taking the lead through Nyima Nwagua who converted during a goalmouth melee in the 16th minute.

Substitute Lekan Adedayo drew Remo Stars level in the 71st minute.

Adedayo went on to make it a brace for himself four minutes into added time to put Remo Stars in the lead after a pass from fellow substitute Olalekan Adams.

But Rivers United drew level about one minute later through Lukman Adefemi to ensure the spoils were shared.

NAN reports that Remo Stars now have two points from two matches, while Rivers United are with four points from two matches.