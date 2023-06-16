NPFL Super 6: GTI pays Enyimba N100m prize money

GTI Asset Management and Trust Limited on Friday said it had paid N100 million to Enyimba International Football Club of Aba for winning the Nigeria Premier Football League Championship Play-offs.

Nelson Ine, Project Director of The Nigeria Football Fund, said this in a press statement issued by the Fund on Friday.

The TNFF’s Head of Media and Publicity, Andrew Ekejiuba, made the statement available.

Ine said both officials and players of the team expressed gratitude to GTI, strategic partners to NPFL, and the Interim Management Committee for the prize money.

The statement said: “On behalf of GTI Asset Management and Trust Limited, I want to confirm the receipt of the prize money of N100 million by the 2022/2023 NPFL champions Enyimba FC of Aba.

“I personally spoke with the team’s officials and management of the club as they all confirmed that the money is now in the account of the club.”

He added that the remaining five clubs that participated in the NPFL Championship Play-offs in Lagos from June 3 to 11 had also received N5 million each.

Ine stated that GTI had fulfilled its promise to the clubs made prior to the abridged league and charged the clubs to utilise the funds judiciously.

“As an organisation, we are strongly committed to repositioning the NPFL and that is why we hit the ground running,” he said.

He further said that next season would be keenly contested because the stakes would be higher.

He added: “Our advice to clubs is for them to go all out and attract the services of the best legs on the continent and beyond and fortify their teams ahead of next season.

“GTI and IMC have just set the tone and there will be no going back in the restructuring of our league.

“Nigerian clubs can do the needful by working towards regaining their dominance in African club football.

“Our worthy champions Enyimba did it in 2003 and 2004 respectively and they can do it again alongside Remo Stars and Rivers United.

“GTI has set up a transparent football ecosystem which is the best way to restore confidence in our clubs, sponsors, investors and stakeholders of our beautiful game.”