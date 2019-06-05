Enyimba have begun their participation in the Nigeria Professional Football League playoff on a strong foot following a 1-0 win against Rangers International in the tournament’s opening game at the Agege Stadium in Lagos on Tuesday.

Joseph Osadiaye placed the demarcation between both sides with a clinical finish early in the second half to hand The People’s Elephant the first three points of the tournament.

Rangers had the first sniff of goal in the sixth minute when Chidiebere Okoli failed to convert after Nelson Ogbonnaya mistimed a cross on the box to gift the opponents a chance, but Afelokhai covered up to clear the line.

Enyimba found their stride with Ibrahim Mustapha’s volley that went whiskers off, and impressed their dominance thereafter.

A moment of controversy splashed on the dwell midway through the half when Ibenegbu appeared to be hacked from the back in the box, but the referee adjudged it a dive and cautioned the midfielder instead.

Ibenegbu continued to impose his character in the game and almost gave Enyimba the lead at the end of the half, but watched in agony as his lobbed freekick come off the top.

The breakthrough eventually came for Usman Abd’Allah’s men three minutes after the restart when Osadiaye fought his way through the Rangers defence to collect Abalogu’s cross from the right before tucking into the far right.

Enyimba came close to doubling their lead immediately after but Mustapha’s strike after pouncing on a defensive mix up went just over the top.

Rangers pulled out of their shells and Ifeanyi George was offered the chance to bring his side back in the fixture after but the forward shockingly shot wide with the goal at his mercy.

With the clock ticking away, Rangers pressed on but a determined finish by Enyimba sealed victory.