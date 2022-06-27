NPFL: Sunshine Stars compound MFM FC’s woes with defeat

Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure on Sunday further compounded the woes of MFM FC of Lagos in their battle against relegation from the Nigeria Professional Football League.

In the Match Day 35 fixture at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure, Sunshine Stars moved closer to going continental.

With the 2-1 victory, they remain seventh on the log, while MFM FC remained at the bottom of the log with just 36 points from 35 matches.

Midfielders Azeez Ajagbe and Ike Brandon scored in the 12th and 61st minutes respectively for Sunshine Stars, while Nduka David’s 75th minute goal provided some consolation for the visitors.

Sunshine Stars’ coach, Emmanuel Deutsch, later urged his side to remain focused till the end of the season.

He however said the match was not an easy one for his team, adding that it was always difficult to play against relegation-threatened teams.

“We thank God that we utilised our chances which gave us advantage over our opponents,” the coach said.

His MFM FC counterpart, Festus Allen, said his team would continue to fight against relegation till the end of the league.

Allen said: “It’s not yet over for us.

“Hopes have not yet been lost over the relegation survival of the team.”