NPFL: StarTimes to broadcast free Akwa United vs Remo Stars match

After a long hiatus, the Nigeria Premier Football League is back on television today.

The first match to be televised live today is Akwa United vs Remo Stars at 4pm, live on Beta Sports channel 244.

The match will be free-to-view for all StarTimes users, whether active subscribers or not.

StarTimes secured the exclusive rights to air the NPFL matches for five seasons for N5.9 billion.

Beta Sports channel is a newly launched channel.

To watch the Beta Sports channel on StarTimes, viewers have to use their remote controls to scan the decoder.

The NPFL is one of Africa’s most competitive and exciting leagues, featuring 20 teams that vie for the coveted trophy and the chance to represent Nigeria in continental competitions.

The Public Relations Manager of StarTimes Nigeria, Lazarus Ibeabuchi, said: “The return of the NPFL on TV is a welcome development for the Nigerian football fans, who have been starved of local action for months.

“Fans should expect high-quality entertainment, drama, and passion, as the teams fight for glory, pride, and survival.

“Don’t miss the opportunity to watch the NPFL live on StarTimes, the home of African football.”