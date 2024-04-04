NPFL: Shooting Stars spank Kwara United

Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan on Wednesday defeated visiting Kwara United Football Club 2-0 to move up to sixth on the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League log.

The Match Day 28 fixture saw the visiting Ilorin-based side keep the hosts on the back foot in the opening minutes.

But the Lekan Salami Stadium crowd soon had something to cheer as the hosts’ central defence line of Aniyikaye Adeleye and Gbolagade Adeleye held firm in the face of several onslaughts.

Rather, they even helped to push forward the trio of Abdullahi Lawal, Gideon Monday and Ayobami Abiodun to repel attacks and launch theirs.

With team captain Taofeek Malomo, Adewale Yusuf and Christian Pyagbara looking bereft of offensive ideas, they had to wait until the second half before they could make hay.

They did through Monday who blasted home in the 48th minute to place the game in their hands and hold the reins of command.

Yusuf sealed victory with the second goal in the 88th minute.

NAN reports that the win lifted the hosts to 43 points from 28 games, after scoring 33 goals and conceding 27 for a +6 goals difference.

They now head to Kano on Sunday to face Kano Pillars in a Week 29 fixture.