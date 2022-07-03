NPFL: Shooting Stars shock Rangers international in Awka draw

Shooting Stars Sport Club of Ibadan on Saturday afternoon stunned the mammoth crowd at the Awka Township Stadium with a dramatic comeback to a 2-2 draw with Rangers International of Enugu.

The Oluyole Warriors achieved the draw in a Match Day 36 encounter of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The two sides played out a goalless draw in the first 45 minutes with Rangers, also known Flying Antelopes, having a number of near goal situations with no much anxious moment in their goal area.

Rangers FC broke the deadlock in the 46th minute through Shedrack Asiegbu, just at the resumption of play in the second half, and in the 55th minute later through Chidiebere Nwobodo.

The Ibadan-based side fought back through Moses Omoduemuke, who scored in the 73rd and 88th minutes.

The comeback sent the excited Awka fans into a sudden chill, while some of them had to leave the stadium before the final whistle.

The enraged fans, including some veteran Rangers International players, said the way the team surrendered a comfortable 2-0 lead within 15 minutes called the technical judgment of Coach Abdul Maikaba to question.

Nwakaibeya Anene said the Rangers spirit was already building up in Awka but the draws from their last two games, especially when they were winning, was a bad way to pay fans for their loyalty.

Anene said: “First half was good.

“We defended very well even when we lost chances to score, but the game changed after we scored, our defence collapsed.

“That was why we conceded the goals.

“We even told the coach to play one of our best defenders, but he sent him back.

“The draw was unnecessary.

“Our players were uninspiring.”

Reacting to their performance in the game, Isiaka Mutiu said it was a product of determination and belief in God.

Mutiu said: “It is God.

“I must be honest with you because we can’t explain.

“All we know is that we put in every effort we could.

“Our General Manager told us to believe in ourselves, that everything is possible and thank God we got that all important point.”

Agoye Olumide, coach of Shooting Stars, said the draw was a product from their game in Ibadan last week when Abia Warriors came from 0-2 to draw level.

He said the Awka stadium pitch also brought out the best in his players as it made for free flowing football with no misbehaviour.

Olumide said: “The pitch was good for us, very good.

“If you don’t know how to play football, this pitch can help you.”