NPFL: Shooting Stars, Barau FC in away wins

Shooting Stars and newly-promoted Barau FC secured their first away win of the season in the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL), defeating promoted Warri Wolves and Kun Khalifat.

After ending the first half goalless, Warri Wolves took the lead at the Ozoro Stadium through Igbunu Evwiehurhoma in the 53rd minute.

Shooting Stars however continued to play their game, attacking their opponents with the pressure paying off in the 85th minute through Qamar Adegoke, who restored parity.

Two minutes later, Adam Mustapha completed the turnaround with the winning goal as the Oluyole Warriors made it a back-to-back victory after getting their first win of the season at home against Kun Khalifat.

In another away win, Barau FC also came from a goal down to defeat Kun Khalifat 3-1 at the Aba Township Stadium.

Kun Kalifat broke the deadlock in the game with Nwokorie Ebuka tapping in to give his side the lead in the 15th minute, but Barau scored immediately through Saidu Salisu to make it 1-1 just in the 16th minute as the first half ended 1-1.

It was however a turn around for Barau FC as they took the lead in the 65th minute as Hillary Ekawu close range shot beat Nkwazema Ikenna in goal for Khalifat.

A thunderous shot from Yahya Ibrahim completed the rout in the 80th minute to complete the win for the away side as the game ended 3-1 in favour of Barau FC.

Nasarawa United also secured a 2-0 win against Katsina United in their home game played on Sunday.