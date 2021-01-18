Stanley Eguma, the Technical Adviser of Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt, on Sunday insisted that his club worked very hard to win 3-1 against Heartland FC of Owerri.

Eguma told sportswriters after their Nigeria Professional Football League Match Day 5 game at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt that Rivers United expected a very tough game.

He said: “We worked extra hard to get the three points.

“We prepared for this match very well bearing in mind that Heartland FC are a strong team.

“With their most recent game with Enyimba International FC, which they won, we knew that we were going to have a very big fight.”

Eguma said Heartland FC were all out on the pitch and played against them with all they had.

He said: “But my team rose to the occasion and got the needed maximum points.

“The victory is a good one for us as it will also bring back confidence into the team now that we are going for a continental game.

“It will boost the morale of the players to continue to have a winning mentality in the NPFL before we face the Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa in the CAF Confederation Cup.”

Christian Obi, Head Coach of Heartland FC, on his part attributed his team’s loss to lack of concentration towards the dying minutes of the game.

In the game, Godwin Aguda scored a penalty kick for Rivers United in the 19th minute, while Kazie Enyinnaya scored the second goal in the 64th minute of the game.

Heartland’s Shedrack Oghal secured the only goal for his team in the 77th minute, before Malachi Ohawume’s 85th minute goal for Rivers United made it 3-1.