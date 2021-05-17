Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Sunday lost 0-1 to visiting Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Former Rangers player Godwin Aguda scored the only goal of the Match Day 21 fixture for the visitors in the seventh minute at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

Rangers fought like wounded lions in the second half, but Rivers United’s defence stood firm.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the win moved Rivers United to the fourth position with 38 points after 21 matches.

Rangers on their part slipped to the sixth position on 33 points after 20 matches.

Speaking after the match, Rivers United’s Head Coach Stanley Eguma said his side worked hard for the victory.

Eguma said their target was to score early and sit back to absorb the pressure thereafter.

He said: “Though, we did not increase the tally but it was a good game as we held on to the only goal.

“This win means a lot for the players because it is going to give them more confidence in this second stanza of the league.”

Eguma added that his team’s target for the season still remained winning the league trophy.

Aguda, while speaking later on, thanked God for the win and noted that his team’s determination gave them the victory.

He said: “Rangers are a good side with young players and that was why we threw everything at them.

“We came with lots of tactics and they worked for us today (Sunday).

“But we are not going to underrate any team in the league.”

Match Day 21 results in 2020/2021 NPFL

Kano Pillars 1-0 Adamawa United

Heartland FC 2-0 Katsina United

Wikki Tourists 1-2 Nasarawa United

Kwara United 2-0 Plateau United

Rangers International 0-1 Rivers United

Dakkada FC 0-2 Akwa United

Sunshine Stars 0-0 Jigawa Golden Stars

Lobi Stars 2-0 FC IfeanyiUbah

Warri Wolves 0-2 MFM FC

Postponed:

Abia Warriors vs Enyimba International

NAN.