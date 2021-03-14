Rivers United Football Club on Sunday held hosts FC IfeanyiUbah of Nnewi to a 0-0 draw in their Match Day 15 fixture in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League.

The action-packed encounter failed to produce any goal in spite of near-goal situations on both sides.

Nelson Etor missed a chance of putting the visiting Port Harcourt side in the lead in the second minute of the match with a narrow miss from Godwin Aguda’s pass.

In a post-match interview, Stanley Eguma, the Head Coach of Rivers United, said the hosts gave them a run for their money.

He said while the full three points would have been good for them, the single point secured in Nnewi was still valuable.

Eguma said: “We planned to win, but this is football.

“However, in a competitive league like the NPFL, one point is valuable.”

On his part, Uche Okagbue, the Coach of FC IfeanyiUbah, said he was disappointed with the outcome of the game as luck eluded his side.

Okagbue, however, said he would quickly put the game behind him and channel his energy to their midweek encounter with Akwa United in Uyo.

He said: “I will say the God of soccer was not with us, because we did our best.

“As for our game against Akwa United, we are going to fight.

“We will work for a win or a draw in that match.”

Match Day 15 results

Dakkada FC 1-0 Katsina United

Abia Warriors 4-1 Kano Pillars

Kwara United 0-0 Heartland FC

Rangers International 1-0 Adamawa United

Lobi Stars 3-2 Plateau United

Wikki Tourists 1-0 Warri Wolves

FC IfeanyiUbah 0-0 Rivers United

Sunshine Stars 0-0 Nasarawa United (abandoned after first half. To be concluded on Monday morning.

Postponed:

MFM FC vs Enyimba International

Jigawa Golden Stars vs Akwa United.

NAN.