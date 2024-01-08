NPFL: Rivers United coach praises players for draw in Gombe + All Week 17 results

Rivers United head coach Stanley Eguma has commended his players for securing an away point against Gombe United in a Match Day 17 fixture of the Nigeria Premier Football League.

Played at Pantami Township Stadium, Gombe, both sides displayed quality performance for the maximum points.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw after Wasiu Alalade equalised for Gombe United in the second minute of added time in the first half to cancel Andy Okpe’s goal in the 45th minute.

Eguma, in a post-match conference, said though they came for a win, but the point earned was a consolation for his team.

He said that his team deserved something better in view of their sterling performance in the game but could only end up with a point.

He said: “It was a good game.

“I commend my players.

“They rose to the occasion though we planned to win this game because we had lost so many points at home.

“We needed to up our game in order to get the three points.

“After scoring the first goal, all of a sudden, we conceded.

“It didn’t show good character.

“And from then, we took charge till second half.

“We thank God for it, but I think we needed something better than that.

“We have to go back and work harder for other matches.”

Eguma described his team’s position in the league as not good, but expressed optimism that with the kind of performances like the one in Gombe, his team would rise.

According to him, getting points from both home and away games will help them move up the log.

On why the match was tense, Eguma said it was based on the fact that both teams were desperate.

He said Gombe United played like they were under pressure and needed the points just as his team also needed the points.

“That was the reason the two teams came up with their best and it was a very tensed but interesting game,” Eguma said.

He, however decried the attitude of the home supporters towards the end of the game, which he said was not good for football development in the country.

He added: “This is unexpected in football.

“We expected a very good atmosphere because we also had a draw in Port Harcourt and nothing of this nature occurred.

“We should take every result in good faith so that football can flow in this country.”

Gombe United coach, Mohammed Babaganaru, who declined interview with the press said: “I have nothing to say.”

By this result, Gombe United now has 20 points from 17 matches and currently occupies 13th position on the log.

Rivers United has 17 points and occupy 17th position with five games at hand.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that shortly after the match, the home team supporters threw sachet water into the pitch, causing a rowdy atmosphere.

It took the intervention of security personnel who used tear gas to disperse the crowd to pave way for match officials and the away team to get out of the stadium.

2023/2024 NPFL Match Day 17 results

Gombe United FC 1-1 Rivers United FC

Remo Stars FC 2-0 Sunshine Stars FC

Niger Tornadoes FC 3-2 Heartland FC

Kwara United FC 0-2 Lobi Stars FC

Enyimba International FC 2-0 Sporting Lagos FC

Akwa United FC 3-1 Abia Warriors FC

Kano Pillars FC 2-1 Plateau United FC

Shooting Stars 1-0 Bayelsa United FC

The following matches were played on Saturday

Doma United FC 2-0 Katsina United FC

Bendel Insurance FC 2-0 Rangers International.