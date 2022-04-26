NPFL: Rivers, Plateau continue title chase with home wins

Four games were decided on Monday in continuation of Match Day 25 of Nigeria Professional Football League.

Pick of the matches were the ones involving title chasing Rivers United and Plateau United, where both teams recorded victories.

While Rivers had it rosy to take out Niger Tornadoes in Port Harcourt, Plateau United laboured to claim the match points against a continental hopeful, Remo Stars.

League top scorer, Ishaq Kayode, put the host in front a minute after the hour mark as he finished off a through pass from Morice Chukwu with a chip over Lucky Jimoh.

Rivers doubled their lead two minutes after as Nwagua Nyima tapped in a low cross from Chijioke Akuneto following a spill by Tornadoes’ keeper in the box.

With 10 minutes to end the game, substitute Konan Ruffin Ngouan made quick impact to put the icing on the cake for the leaders as he stabbed home Rivers’ third after he was released by Nelson Esor in Tornadoes’ box.

The victory meant Rivers United retained their top position on the log with 55 points after 25 league games.

The Tin City Boys kept the chase on leaders Rivers United close following a hard earned 1-0 win over Remo Stars in Jos, thanks to a second half header from Ibrahim Buhari.

The hosts could have taken the lead within the opening five minutes but Jesse Akila’s goal was chalked off for offside after the referee had spotted an infringement in the build up to the goal.

Plateau United dominated for most part of the first half but met a strong Remo Stars rear line with calculative goalkeeper in Kayode Bankole who thwarted their efforts.

Whatever Fidelis Ilechukwu told his boys in the dugout worked for them as they used it to raid Remo’s defence to earn the lone goal in the 55th minute.

Free scoring defender, Ibrahim Buhari, rose highest to prod home from Akila Jesse’s cross for his fourth goal of the season.

Remo rallied late in the game with moments of dominance but the host held on to secure the match points.

Plateau is still within distance to Rivers with 51 points from 25 games.

The Oluyole Warriors outsmarted the wobbling Elephants of Aba in Ibadan with a convincing 2-0 win to push up on the log.

Enterprising midfielder, Moses Omoduemeke, combined well with Lucky Moses to give Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan the lead in the 14th minute.

The goalscorer would then become the provider for the second goal with five minutes to end the first half when he fed Emmanuel Lucky, who made a simple tap in to send the home fans into frenzy.

The second period was more of an exchange in control with Enyimba making series of incursions to stage a comeback but it was too late for the Finidi George boys as 3SC protected their first half goals.

The last match on the card for Monday ended scoreless between Wikki Tourists and Heartland FC in Kaduna.

The hosts were seeking to consolidate on their last away win at MFM but found their visitors unyielding and would remain 10th on the log.

Heartland has moved a step up on the log but still in the red zone.

