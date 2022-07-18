NPFL: Remo Stars join Rivers, Plateau United for continental

Remo Stars have crowned their first season back in the Nigeria Professional Football League by clinching a CAF Confederation Cup ticket on the final day of the season.

Remo Stars placed third with 62 points from 38 matches as the NPFL 2021/2022 season came to an end on Sunday.

Champions Rivers United and runners-up Plateau United will feature in the CAF Champions League.

Rivers United recorded 79 points ahead of Plateau United, who had 67 points.

Remo Stars consolidated third place with a 3-0 home win over Niger Tornadoes with striker Andy Okpe grabbing a brace.

One of Nigeria’s famous clubs, Kano Pillars, will next season play in the lower league after they were relegated on Sunday despite winning 2-1 at home against Shooting Stars.

Pillars, who have won the Nigeria league four times, were deducted three points after a recent league clash against Dakkada was interrupted.

They thus finished on 45 points.

Katsina United will also play in the second-tier NNL in the coming season after they fell 2-0 at Wikki Tourists.

They could only finish on 48 points.

Heartland will also play in the lower league next season despite a 1-0 home win over Kwara United. They tallied 47 points.

Also demoted were bottom team MFM FC on 36 points.

Rivers United’s Chijoke Akuneto is the newly-crowned Goal King of the NPFL with 19 goals in the 2021/2022 season.

He equaled the tally achieved by Silas Nwankwo and Charles Atshimene last season.

Akuneto scored his 19th goal of the campaign from the penalty spot against Gombe United after he had been fouled on his way to goal.

The Rivers United forward will be honoured with the Eunisell Boot, which comes with a huge cash prize.

In his case, he will receive N3.8 million, as each goal he scored will earn him N200,000.

He beat Abdulazeez Yusuf of Gombe and Victor Mbaoma from Enyimba to the coveted goal king award.