NPFL: Remo Stars hold Abia Warriors

Remo-Stars.jpg
Technical Adviser, Fatai Osho, made four changes to the starting line up that defeated Gombe United in Match Day 22 of the League at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu

A wonderful display from Remo Stars Football Club saw the visitors savage a point at the Umuahia Township Stadium in Umuahia.
The Sky Blue Stars fashioned out a goalless draw against the Abia Warriors in the last game of Match Day 23 in the Nigeria Professional Football League.
Abia Warriors and Remo Stars FC attacked the game with all seriousness as it took both sides five minutes to settle brilliantly into the game.
The home side had the first attempt but Oknuoghae Osas brilliantly stopped Sunday Adetunji chance that could have given the Ochendo Warriors the lead.
Dufegha Eric made a run for the Ssky Blue Stars to locate Ochowechi Salefu but his attempt went over the bar and Ekene Awazie grabbed a pass but Agbor Ekoi saved for the home side.
The Sky Blue Stars had the larger percent of play with Ochowechi Salefu, Benjamin Felix and Awazie Ekene wonderful display that could have gone the visitors way.
Before the half the break, the home side had a chance through Anthony Okemmiri to locate Uche Inuarulam but he anxiously played it wide.
The second half started with Dufegha Eric having a brilliant attempt after getting pass Ogbonnaya Okemmiri but Agbor Ekoi saves before Ochowechi Salefu got close for a rebound.
Chidume Victor was also spectacular for the Sky Blue Stars with wonderful passes to locate Ochowechi Salefu and Ekene Awazie but Ozor Chinedu defended swiftly to deny the visitors.
Much pressure came in for the Sky Blue Stars in the closing minutes of the game where Ndukwe Chizoba was forced to make numerous saves from Sunday Adetunji, Obi Samson, Uche Ihuarulam and Yakub Muhammed.
Both teams tried their best possible to get at least a goal in the closing minutes of the game but the defenders reacted brilliantly to different attempts and the Sky Blue Stars forced the game to a goalless draw.


