NPFL: Remo Stars beat Kun Khalifat in Aba

Kun Khalifat FC of Owerri on Monday lost 1-2 to Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) reigning champions, Remo Stars FC of Ikenne, Ogun State, in a match Day 2 encounter played inside Enyimba Stadium, Aba in Abia State.

Kun Khalifat FC took the lead in the 12th minute through Henry Ezeonye from a spot kick when he was fouled by the visiting club’s goalkeeper, Sahbiru Abiola.

Ibrahim Abubakar equalised for Remo Stars after the break in the 68th minute with a header to give the visitors a lifeline.

Remo Stars turned the game on Khalifat in the 78th minute as Nicholas Samson made it 2-1 for the league defending champions from a goal mouth scramble.

Remo Stars Assistant Coach, Sulaiman Kamil, said it would be hard for his team to lose a match on a good pitch because the team built the game from the back.

Kamil said: “We always stick to our game plan for each match and are all out to win each match, be it against Enyimba or any other team.

“Remo Stars FC has a good structure and that is what has been sustaining us every season and we are determined to keep winning matches.”

Kun Khalifat coach, Obinna Ozoho, said the day was not favourable to his team and believed they have a lot to do and learn in the course of the league.

Ozoho said: “First of all, we are going home to work on our cohesion, which was the major setback we have in the match against Remo Stars.

“I believe we can still come good in the league because it is a marathon and every team cannot play like Remo Stars.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the result pushed Remo Stars to fourth position with four points and Kun Khalifat to 14th with a point after two matches.

