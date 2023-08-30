NPFL releases opening fixtures for 2023-24 season + All fixtures

The Nigeria Professional Football League on Tuesday in Abuja released its schedule for matchday one of the upcoming 2023-2024 campaign season.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the new NPFL 2023-2024 season is scheduled to kickoff on September 9.

At a colourful draw held in Abuja, the fixtures for the upcoming season was held, with football stakeholders led by Gbenga Elegbeleye, Chairman, Nigeria Premier League Board, in attendance.

NPFL champions Enyimba of Aba will kick off their title defence with a mouth watering home encounter against Bendel Insurance, Federation Cup champions.

It will be Shooting Stars of Ibadan against Plateau United, while Akwa United lock horns with Bayelsa United.

Niger Tornadoes will face Abia Warriors, Remo Stars and Rivers United, newly-promoted Katsina United versus Kwara United and returning Kano Pillars against Sunshine Stars of Akure.

Lobi Stars will square up against Heartland FC of Owerri, newly-promoted Sporting Lagos versus Gombe United and Enugu Rangers against Doma United of Gombe.

Elegbeleye told newsmen after the draws that the board is working round the clock to ensure a better and more professional league.

He said plans had been concluded to have most of the games streamed live in partnership with Propel Sports Africa/MTN so that Nigerians home and abroad can enjoy the league.

He said: “We have an agreement already with Propel Sports Africa to steam at least eight of the 10 matches live.

“So you can watch almost all of the matches with your phones and smart devices in over 100 countries in the world.

“This will enable Nigerians in diaspora also watch the NPFL every match day.”

Elegbeleye explained that the MoU with Propel Sports Africa and MTN will enable Nigerians watch the matches live with a token subscription.

The Chairman said the League Board was also working to improve officiating and prize money for the league, which was N100 million in the 2002-23 season.

NAN reports that with the return to the full league format, 20 clubs will now battle for the title in 380 explosive matches, unlike the abridged 2022-23 season.

2023-2024 NPFL matchday one fixtures

1. Enyimba international of Aba vs Bendel Insurance

2. Sporting Lagos vs Gombe United

3. Bayelsa United vs Akwa United

4. Shooting Stars vs Plateau United

5 Abia Warriors vs Niger Tornadoes

6. Rivers United vs Remo Stars

7. Katsina United vs Kwara United

8. Sunshine Stars vs Kano Pillars

9. Heartland FC vs Lobi Stars

10. Rangers United (Enugu) vs Doma United (Gombe).