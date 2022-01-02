NPFL: Rangers International thrash Niger Tornadoes in Nnewi

Rangers International FC of Enugu on Sunday thrashed visiting Niger Tornadoes of Minna 4-0 in the Nigeria Profession Football League match Day 4 in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Rangers’ Kenechukwu Agu, who scored the first goal from the penalty spot in 58th minute, scored another goal in 70th minute before the third goal by Shedrack Asiegbu in 73 minute.

Christian Nnaji’s scored the fourth and final goal for Rangers in the 90th minute.

Agu told the News Agency of Nigeria after the match that experience made the difference for the Flying Antelopes who exploited their opponent’s weakness.

He said: “Looking at the game before the interval, I knew we are going to come out victorious.

“We found their weakness and used it against them.

“Our victory today belongs to God because, He made it possible.”

Also, Rangers FC Coach, Abdul Maikaba, praised his players’ doggedness and determination.

Maikaba said: “We gave our best and God crowned it with goals.

“Actually, the result was exciting and that is what we need in our home matches.

“We have to do more to ensure the goals keep coming because goal difference matters a lot in football.

“Niger Tornadoes are a good team but luck ran out of them after the interval and thank God for the win because the three points matter a lot.

“We will continue to take the game as it comes and I believe that the results will keep coming our way.

“We expect our players to maintain the current status at home matches.

“Their away matches had been excellent.

“Our away results had been good so far and we have to start doing the same at home.

“Even though it is still early in the league, it is better to pick points early.”

According to Maikaba, Rangers are still work in progress as they continue to work on tactics and goal scoring.

NAN reports that Rangers International lost their first home match and second match of the season 0-1 to Enyimba FC of Aba.

The team plays its home matches in Nnewi following the renovation of the main bowl of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.