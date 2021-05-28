Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Thursday brushed aside Jigawa Golden Stars of Dutse 3-0 in a Match Day 23 fixture of the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League.

Christian Nnaji put Rangers ahead in the 27th minute, while two changes by coach Salisu Yusuf immediately after the break raised the home team’s game.

Godspower Aniefiok then made it 2-0 in the 49th minute, while Rangers extended their lead in the 59th minute through Ibrahim Olawoyin.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the win gave Rangers the bragging rights over the visitors who lost 0-1 to the Enugu side in the league’s first in Kaduna.

Speaking after the match, Rangers’ coach Yusuf was appreciative of his team’s doggedness during the match.

He noted that his team would have scored up to three or four goals before the break but missed the chances.

He said: “All things being equal, we made up for the lost chances after the break and that is why we pocketed the three points at stake.

“Jigawa Stars are a good team and they showed it before the interval.

“But it was just that they lost concentration after the break, coupled with the fact that we lifted the tempo of our game.”

He however pointed out that Rangers have a target and have to start scoring goals so that they could achieve it.

Yusuf added that it was even necessary so as to keep the positive mind that anywhere they go they could get a good result.

“As the team’s Technical Adviser, I know everybody’s quality and what we were lacking in the first 45 minutes. That was why I introduced those new players,” he said.

Yusuf however assured that Rangers would keep fighting for the league title because “it is not over until it is over.

“The beauty of a game is creating chances and that was what we did in this game.

“It was just that we did not utilise some of the chances.”