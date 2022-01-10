NPFL: Rangers International, hosts Kwara United share spoils

Kwara United Football Club on Sunday drew 1-1 with visiting Rangers International of Enugu in a 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League fixture.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Match Day 5 fixture was played at the Kwara Stadium Complex in Ilorin.

Samuel Chisom put Kwara United in the driving seat from a bicycle kick in the 31st minute.

Ossy Martins drew the visitors level with a well-timed header to a corner-kick in the 49th minute, to ensure the hosts dropped their first points at home this season.

Christopher Nwaeze missed an opportunity to restore the hosts lead by missing from the penalty kick spot, after a Rangers defender handled the ball in the 65th minute.

The hosts were given two anxious moments in the closing minutes, which could have handed the visitors all the points at stake.

A long-range shot went off target with goalkeeper Dele Aiyenugba off his line, while he saved with a last-gasp heroic at the near-post just a minute to end the game.

Speaking to journalists after the match, Kwara United’s coach Abdullahi Biffo expressed hope in the ability of his side to perform better in subsequent matches.

Biffo noted that Rangers were also a better side with quality players.

“This result is not a disappointment to my team, especially when we consider the numbers of matches that would still be played this season in the league,” the coach said.

Abdul Maikaba, Chief Coach of Rangers, praised both sides for their display of football artistry.

Maikaba however added that the league was still young to start talking about who the champions would be.

The coach however said his side were lucky to draw level with their hosts in the early part of the second half.

“We are also lucky not to concede from the penalty kick awarded against us because that could have been a determining factor in this game,” he said.

Maikaba nonetheless praised his players for putting up a good fight towards the end of the game.

NAN reports that Kwara United are now in the fifth position on the league table after the draw, with eight points and a +3 goals difference.

Kwara United will be in Port Harcourt next Sunday to take on Rivers United in an NPFL Match Day 6 fixture.