NPFL: Rangers humble Katsina United in Enugu

Rangers International FC of Enugu on Sunday humbled Katsina United FC 4-0 in a Week 36 encounter of the Nigeria Premier Football League.

The match, played at the mainbowl of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, was the last home game of the season for Rangers International FC.

Veteran, Godwin Obaje, scored a brace in the 10th and 15th minutes of the first half to end the game 2-0 at half time.

On resumption of the second half, Katsina United came out smoking, putting Rangers under intense pressure, but without any goal to show for it.

Also Read

Fidelis Illechukwu, the Technical Adviser of Rangers made three changes, which made all the difference.

Diminutive midfielder, Saviour Issac, increased the tally for the flying Antelopes in the 78th minute, while substitute C. Igwilo made it 4-0 shortly after Saviour’s goal in the 90th minute.

In his post match interview, Illechukwu lamented the position of the NPFL defending champions, blaming it on lack of funding.

He said: “I appeal to the state government to come to our aid.

“I am a top class coach and I am not happy with where we are this season.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the win left Rangers at the 8th position in the 20-team league with just 52 points.

Post Views: 12