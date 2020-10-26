The Management of Rangers International FC, Enugu has fixed October 28, 2020 as resumption date for officials and players of the Coal City side.

Rangers General manager, Prince Davidson Owumi, stated this on Monday.

Owumi said all the players are expected return to camp on or before October 28, 2020 for the pre-season activities, warning that there are consequences for failure to resume on the said date.

He said: “The players had been instructed to resume last week but the #ENDSARS protest and the subsequent hijacking of the peaceful process led to our deferring the resumption.

“We need to kick-start our pre-season activities as a team and we are encouraged by the number of those that have so far returned.”

Recall that NFF has fixed November 15, 2020 for the start of hostilities in the 2020/2021 NPFL season and teams have started preparing in earnest for the league contest.