NPFL: Rangers defeat Plateau United in Enugu

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Sunday defeated Plateau United FC of Jos 2-0 in the Week 3 of the 2025/26 Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL).

The match played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, Enugu State, saw both teams failing to dominate proceeding in the early part of the encounter.

However, as the match progressed, Rangers started piling pressures on the opponent but poor marksmanship, coupled with the bravery of the United goalkeeper denied them goals.

Rangers gradually came into the game with Captain Chidiebere Nwobodo, left full back, Kenneth Igboke, and veteran striker, Godwin Obaje, terrorising the defence of United.

Their efforts paid off on the dot of the first half when Igboke was brought down outside the 18 yard box.

The resultant free-kick, which was well taken by Kenechukwu Agu, was perfectly converted by Chiedozie Iwundu to end the first half 1-0.

On resumption of the second half, Rangers resumed hostilities but failed to convert begging chances.

Nwobodo made it 2-0 via a goal mouth scramble in the dying minute of the half to earn the flying antelopes their first win of the season.

In a post match conference, Olusola Adugun, Coach of Plateau United, said the result was one of their worst so far.

Adigun said: “But for me I take the positives.

“The team played well but luck was not on our side.

“Sometimes early in the season players are not at their best; for sure, we will bounce back.”

Coach of Rangers, Ekene Ekenedilichukwu, said the team was work in progress, adding that they will improve with time.

He praised his boys for taking their first three points of the season.

“No team is perfect; we will continue to improve with subsequent matches,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the win takes Rangers to four points after three matches, having played one draw and losing one.

