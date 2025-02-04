NPFL: Rangers defeat Ikorodu City to return to winning ways 

Rangers International FC of Enugu on Monday defeated Ikorodu City FC, Lagos by 2-0 in their Match Day 22 fixture of the Nigeria Premier Football League 2024/25 season.

The victory at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu was the defending champions win in the last four matches, both home and away.

Striker Godwin Owumiro put the flying Antelopes ahead in the 44th minute to end the first half 1-0 in favour of the home team.

The resumption of the second half saw Rangers improve their play but could not increase the tally.

The visitors also tried to equalise but poor shooting robbed them of goals.

However, in the 88th minute. Rangers’ Saviour Isaac increased the tally and that sealed victory for the Enugu-based team.

In his post match interview, Ikorodu City’s Chief Coach, Nurudeen Awororo, said his boys did their best.

Awororo said: “The boys tried their best.

“We look forward to the next match.”

Fidelis Illechukwu, Technical Adviser of Rangers, praised his boys for the victory.

Ilechukwu said: “We are all happy today, including my players and even the media.

“It was a good match and we will continue from here.”

NAN recalls that the NPFL defending champions lost two matches in a row to Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan and Niger Tornadoes of Minna at the Cathedral.

