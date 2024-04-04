NPFL: Rangers beat Sunshine Stars FC in Enugu

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Wednesday defeated Sunshine Stars FC of Akure 2-0 in one of the week 28 encounters of the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League.

The match, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, saw both sides displaying good football from the first blast of the whistle.

Rangers, who broke the deadlock in the 39th minute through Kalu Nweke, held onto the lead until half time.

They later continued with the pressure in the second half before Onyebuchi Ifeanyi capitalised on a defensive error to score the second goal in the 70th minute.

In a post-match interview, the Rangers coach, Fidelis Illechukwu, commended his players for adhering to instructions.

Ilechukwu said: “I praise my wards for playing according to instructions.

“We will take it from here.”