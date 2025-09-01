NPFL: Pillars, Wikki tourists share points in Kano

Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi on Sunday forced Kano Pillars FC to a 1-1 draw in their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Match Day 2 encounter at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

Wikki Tourists took the lead against Kano Pillars in the 12th minute through A. Abubakar, who capitalised on a defensive error to score the opener.

The hosts responded just before halftime as Mustapha Umar levelled matters in the 45th minute with a powerful strike that sent the home fans into jubilation.

Both teams created scoring opportunities in the second half, but strong defending and poor finishing ensured the scoreline remained unchanged until the final whistle.

Kano Pillars’ coach, Evans Ogenyi, expressed satisfaction with his team’s fighting spirit in spite of the early setback.

Ogenyi said: “We conceded early, but that’s football.

“We came back strongly.

“We will improve our finishing because we could have taken all three points.

“The team is almost new, with many fresh players still trying to blend in.

“After some games, everything will be fine.”

Ogenyi assured that his side would target maximum points in their next away fixture against Katsina United.

Wikki Tourists’ coach, Abdu Maikaba, also hailed his players for their resilience.

Maikaba said: “It is not easy to come to Kano and take a point.

“We are building confidence and will keep improving as the season goes on.”

NAN reports Kano Pillars will next face Katsina United on Sunday.

