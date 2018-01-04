NPFL: Pillars’ players, technical crew to earn N1m bonus

Players and the technical crew of former Nigeria League champions, Kano Pillars Football Club, will earn additional N1 million as bonus for winning any of its away matches in the upcoming 2017/18 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

The State government, through the State Sports Commission Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, made the declaration while receiving the management, players and technical crew of the club in his office on Thursday.

Galadima said the gesture is to motivate the team to do well in the forthcoming season, saying: “Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was ready to do anything possible to see that the sai masu Gida are back to its wining ways.

“If you can recall, Dr. Ganduje, lead this team twice and won the league back to back as deputy governor, so now is time to pay him back as a Governor by wining the league.”

Galadima commended the team for wining two pre season tournament at the close of last year and urged them to put this success aside and be focus on the challenges ahead of them.

Galadima also advised the League Management Company to take measures to checkmate some of the unnecessary things that happened last season in some match venues for the progress of the league.

Earlier, the club’s Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Babangida, said they were in his office to present to him the trophies they won in Ilorin, Kwara State and the one hosted in the State, tagged, Gold and Ahlan pre season tournaments respectively.

It would be recalled that Sai Masu Gida ended in the eight position in the last season.