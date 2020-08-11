The Nigeria Football Federation have secured approval to share $2,000,000.00 to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

The football governing body stated this after the body’s video conference held on Monday.

According to the NFF: “After consultations with the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Board endorsed the proposal from the Secretariat for the lump sum of $2,000,000.00 (Two Million American Dollar Only) to be shared across the various Clubs and governing bodies of the various Leagues, viz Nigeria Professional Football League, Nigeria National League, Nigeria Women Football League and the Nigeria Nationwide League, as a booster for their preparation ahead of the 2020/2021 League Season.



“The total sum is made up of $1,000,000 (being FIFA’s support for restarting the football season); $500,0000 (being FIFA’s dedicated support for women’s football); $300,000 (CAF’s support to its Member Associations); $200,000 (NFF’s support from Sponsors’ Funds).”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the LMC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, on the efforts to drive the NPFL forward and on the formal resignation of Hon. Nduka Irabor as CEO of the LMC, has been mandated to, as soon as possible, propose and conclude the process of recruiting a suitable CEO for the LMC in line with the Governance Structure of the company, ahead of the commencement of the new NPFL Football Season, scheduled to kick off between the last week of September and the first week of October 2020.