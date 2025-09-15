NPFL: Nasarawa United edge Wikki Tourists

Nasarawa United Football Club on Sunday pulled off a stunning 1-0 victory over Wikki Tourists in the Match Day 4 fixture of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The Match Day 4 fixture between the two teams was played at the Lafia Township Stadium in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

Garba Mohammed scored the decisive goal in the 37th minute, capitalising on a defensive error by the visiting team to secure the three points for the home team.

Nasarawa United is currently fifth on the log with seven points, while Wikki Tourists is fourth with seven points in spite of losing the game in Lafia.

In a post-match interview, the Technical Adviser of Nasarawa United, Mbwas Mangut, expressed joy for getting maximum points in the game against a difficult side.

He appreciated his players for stopping the visiting club from distributing the ball, and putting pressure on his team.

Mangut commended his team for defending the goal from first half to the end of the match.

On his part, Abdul Maikaba, Coach of Wikki Tourists, said his boys played well but unfortunately lost the game due to an error from the defence.

Maikaba explained that they wanted to end the first half goalless so that the pressure would be on the home team in the second half, but unfortunately they conceded a goal in the first half.

