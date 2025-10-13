NPFL: Nasarawa United edge Enugu Rangers

Nasarawa United Football Club has secured a crucial 2-1 win over Enugu Rangers International Football Club in their Match Day 8 fixture of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The match, played on Sunday at Lafia Township Stadium, saw Enugu Rangers taking the lead with Wisdom Ebirim’s goal in the 19th minute.

Anas Yusuf equalised for Nasarawa United through a penalty kick in the 32nd minute to dash the hope of the Enugu side.

John Joshua of the solid miners sealed the win with a decisive goal in the 61st minute to secure three points for the home team.

With this victory, solid miners consolidated their lead on the league table with 19 points, while Rangers dropped to eighth place with 11 points.

The match saw both teams creating scoring chances, but in the end, the hosts’ determination paid off for them.

In a post-match interview, the Technical Adviser of Nasarawa United, Mbwas Mangut, expressed joy for getting the maximum points in the game against a difficult side.

Mangut said that the game was really a tough one, but he appreciated his boys’ determination and resilience.

“We have been able to build the confidence of our team to know that we can win anywhere,” he added.

He explained that the team would work hard to sustain their present performance and remain at the top of the NPFL table.