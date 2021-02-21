Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries FC bounced back to winning ways after claiming a deserved 2-0 triumph over struggling Adamawa United in Matchday 11 of the Nigeria Professional Football League decided at the Soccer Temple, Agege Stadium on Sunday.

The Lagos-based team started the encounter mounting all the pressure on the visitors with lovely display as Akanni Elijah and Oladayo Alabi tormented Adamawa United’s defence.

MFM took the lead in the 21st minute as Adeyinka Najeem put the Olukoya Boys in front with a beautiful long range effort after receiving a swift pass from Akanni.

Elijah set up Oladayo Alabi for the second goal of the match with an exquisite pass to give the hosts a comfortable lead three minutes after the first goal.

Adamawa United came out strong in the second half of the game and created a lot of chances, but failed to find the back of the net with MFM FC goalkeeper, Folarin Abayomi, doing a yeoman’s job in between the sticks.

Speaking after the game, MFM FC Assistant Coach, Olalekan Gabriel, said: “I will like to appreciate my players for their spirited effort today, they really tried.

“Although we lost some chances, which we could have resulted into goals, but I thank God that we got the maximum points.”

With the 2-0 victory, the Olukoya Boys moved from 16th position on the league table to 14th, with 13 points from 11 NPFL games.

They will be visiting Katsina United this Thursday at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium.