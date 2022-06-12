NPFL: Mbaoma treble shatters Kwara’s continental dream

Striker Victor Mbaoma netted a brilliant hat-trick to give Enyimba an emphatic 3-0 win over Kwara United in a MatchDay 33 encounter decided on Sunday morning at the Enyimba Stadium, Aba.

The game, earlier scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon was moved by sixteen hours at the behest of Kwara United, but it didn’t save them from facing the wrath of the Enyimba side that have won all of their home games in the second stanza of the league this season.

The People’s Elephant went in front as early as the third minute when Mbaoma finished off a counter-attack spearheaded by his attacking partner Christian Ekong. It was Ekong’s first start for the club and Mbaoma’s first appearance since returning from international duty with Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Mbaoma got his second in the 15th minute through a brilliant finish to Farouk Mohammed’s pass before completing his hat trick in the 54th minute after good work by winger Sadiq Abubakar. The third goal took Mbaoma’s tally for the season to fifteen goals, one ahead of the trio of Ishaq Rafiu, Chijioke Akuneto (both Rivers United) and Yusuf Abdulazeez (Gombe United) at the summit of the scorers’ chart.

The win seems to shatter Kwara United’s continental hopes while it takes Enyimba to 4th on the log, same points with Rangers.

Enyimba is still without their head coach Finidi George who is in Morocco with Nigeria’s senior team but his first assistant, Deniran Ortega who took charge of Sunday’s game told www.npfl.ng after the game that his team simply capitalised on their opponents’ weakness.