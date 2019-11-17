Plateau United kept their place at the top with a hard fought 2-1 win against visiting Wikki Tourists of Bauchi at the new Jos stadium before a huge home crowd.

However, the talking point of the day may well be Mountain of Miracles and Fire FC of Lagos second win on the road against Oriental sides after beating Rangers 1-0 just as they did to Heartland on opening day.

None of the two wins on the day could diminish Lobi Stars feat in Kano, where they had the better of former champions, Kano Pillars.

Wikki began the day level on points with Plateau and were looking on going tops with a possible win away from home as they did on Matchday 2.

The Bauchi side took the lead on the 12th minute through Jackson Daniels.

However, Coach Andy Maikaba’s men drew level 12 minutes before the break through Mustapha Ibrahim, before Abbar Umar scrambled home Itodo’s throw-in, 10 minutes after the restart for the winner.

Tony Bolus guided MFM to their second win away from home in some stylish fashion, when they stunned Rangers in Enugu, with Chuks Kenedinum’s goal just before the break.

Similar result was recorded in Kano as Pillars, without their inspirational captain, Rabiu Ali, lost by a lone goal to visiting Lobi Stars.

Douglas Achiv was the scorer for Coach Gbenga Ogunbote’s side.

At the Enyimba Stadium in Aba, eight time champions, Enyimba, stunned Akwa United 3-1 to go second on the log.

Austin Oladapo had given Abdallah’s men the advantage on 13 minutes through a penalty, before Stanley Dimgba and Samson Obi grabbed the second and third on 30 and 33 minutes respectively.

Mfon Udoh’s clever chip could only help reduce the deficit for the Promise Keepers six minutes before the break.

Tasiu Lawal’s penalty on 64 minutes helped Katsina United to a lone goal victory at home to visiting Nasarawa United.

Danladi Umar had earlier denied the striker from a similar scenario on the 40th minute.

Elsewhere, Phillip Auta’s effort on 32nd minute salvaged a point for Abia Warriors at home to Kabiru Dogo’s Sunshine Stars.

The Akure side earlier took control of the game with Fuad Ekelejuoti’s goal on 19 minutes.

Less than 42km away from Umuahia, Heartland FC had to rely on Nnonshiri Samuel’s 63rd minute penalty to salvage a point at home to visiting Akwa Starlets FC.

The Uyo side drew first blood through Femi Ajayis goal six minutes before the break.

Chigozie Chilekwu’s header was the difference between FC IfeanyiUbah and Rivers United in Nnwei, while Efe Yarhere and Sunday Williams aided Warri Wolves to a 2-0 win at home to newcomers Adamawa United.

Mubaraka Abdulsallam, Isaac Oduro, Otukhe Egbo and Williams Nmesitionye were the scorers as Delta Force humbled Jigawa Golden Stars 4-1.

The visitors consolation came through Ali Musa in the 62nd minute.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a total of 22 goals were scored, with six home wins, two away wins and two draws recorded at the end of MatchDay 3.

MatchDay 3 results

Plateau Utd 2-1 Wikki Tourists

Delta Force 4-1 Jigawa GS

Kano Pillars 0-1 Lobi Stars

Heartland 1-1 Akwa Starlets

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 1-0 Rivers Utd

Rangers 0-1 MFM

Warri Wolves 2-0 Adamawa Utd

Abia Warriors 1-1 Sunshine Stars

Enyimba 3-1 Akwa Utd

Katsina Utd 1-0 Nasarawa Utd.

