Tony Bolus, Head Coach of MFM Football Club of Lagos, has urged the club’s fans to be positive about the team as they host Kwara United FC on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that MFM FC host the Afonja Warriors in a Match Day 7 fixture of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League at the Agege Stadium.

Bolus said: “We have been able to have time to prepare the team well ahead of the game, and our team are mentally prepared after playing six games already in the league.

“I believe that we will come out victorious against Kwara United.”

NAN reports that the game will see both teams in a battle to preserve their respective unbeaten run.

MFM FC have gone four matches unbeaten, starting from their Match Day 3 away fixture against Dakkada FC, a game which ended 1-1.

After that match, they beat Sunshine Stars 1-0 in the South West derby at the Agege Stadium, and drew 1-1 with visiting Rangers International.

They went on to draw goalless with hosts Abia Warriors.

As for Kwara United, they started their league campaign well against Plateau United and beat FC IfeanyiUbah in Ilorin to extend their unbeaten run to three.

Bolus further told NAN that he was confident his team would pick the maximum points against the visiting Kwara United given the level of the mental strength of his team.

He said: “We have done research on our opponents well enough and their style of play, and our technical department have seen to that.”

MFM FC will have Kwara United’s veteran goalkeeper Dele Aiyenugba to battle with, having kept three clean sheets so far in the league campaign.

They are presently 9th on the NPFL log, having played six games with two wins, three draws and one loss.

Kwara United occupy the seventh position with three wins, two draws and one loss.

