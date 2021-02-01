The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries FC were unable to subdue their opponents as they battled to a goalless draw with Kwara United FC at the Agege Township Stadium, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Nigeria Professional Football League Match Day 7 encounter saw both teams slugging it out for 90 minutes without a victor emerging.

Kwara United currently occupies the sixth position on the NPFL’s standings, while MFM are occupying the 11th position before the match.

The visiting Ilorin based Kwara United put up a strong showing against their host as they missed gilt edge chances that could have swung victory their way.

Speaking to journalists after the match, the Chief Coach of Kwara United, Abdullahi Usman, wished his players had converted the three scoring chances that came their way during the match.

Usman said: “In all our matches, we always dominate, but not much goals to show for it.

“We will continue to work on them.

“They did well.

“We are supposed to score at least three goals.

“Getting a point in Lagos is good for me.”

On his assessment of the MFM players, Usman said they came out well, but were not good in front of goal, stressing that they played more in the middle of the pitch and were impatient.

He added that his players learnt useful lessons from the match and believed that MFM’s players must have done likewise.

Also, Coach Tony Tope-Bonus said even though he was satisfied with the one point from the goalless encounter, he was worried that his boys could not create any chance to score.

Tope-Bonus said: “I was not disappointed playing a draw, but not getting the three points keeps me worried.

“If they created chances and unable to convert them to goals, I am not worried.

“They have the chances to score, that is good.

“I will be worried if no chances were created.

“Chances came but were not converted.

“Next time, it will be better.

“That is the area we will work on.”

Tope-Bonus said he never underestimated his opponents, describing the match as a good game by both sides.

Meanwhile, Dele Aiyenugba, the goal keeper of Kwara United, said he was usually keyed up before any match, but he described the match as a good game for his team.

Aiyenugba said he usually talked to his players on the professionalism of the games having played for the Super Eagles in the past, stressing that he was not always happy when his team mates play badly.

Aiyenugba said his years of experience is the unique feature about his game and pledged to help his teammates to play better in subsequent matches.